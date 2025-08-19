Provincial Quality Control Board Member Appointed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Sargodha, has been appointed as a member of the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB), Punjab.
Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas was selected from nominated professors and deans of various universities across Punjab through a rigorous interview process. His appointment was formally approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab and endorsed by the Punjab Cabinet.
The PQCB, working under the Punjab Health Department, is the provincial regulatory authority responsible for ensuring the quality, efficacy, and safety of drugs and medical devices. It plays a vital role in drug regulation, licensing, and quality control, thereby safeguarding public health in the province.
Expressing his delight over the appointment, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, congratulated Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas and lauded his professional achievements.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs1 minute ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to humanitarian workers2 minutes ago
-
19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed2 minutes ago
-
KP prison rehab centre produces first drug-free batch of prisoners2 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 8 multinational food brands, imposes Rs7.45m fine2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews sewerage plan11 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of torrential rains, flood risk across Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Murree CTP warden gets man arrested for having illegal weapon11 minutes ago
-
UoS launches training program for non-teaching staff11 minutes ago