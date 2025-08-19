Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Sargodha, has been appointed as a member of the Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB), Punjab.

Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas was selected from nominated professors and deans of various universities across Punjab through a rigorous interview process. His appointment was formally approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab and endorsed by the Punjab Cabinet.

The PQCB, working under the Punjab Health Department, is the provincial regulatory authority responsible for ensuring the quality, efficacy, and safety of drugs and medical devices. It plays a vital role in drug regulation, licensing, and quality control, thereby safeguarding public health in the province.

Expressing his delight over the appointment, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, congratulated Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas and lauded his professional achievements.