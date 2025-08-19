19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Secretary Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Department, Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, chaired a meeting of the Departmental Development Sub-Committee (DDSC) on Tuesday to approve 19 new development schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the approved schemes include the establishment of rescue stations in the remaining two tehsils of Punjab, Alipur Chatta in Wazirabad and Khairpur Tamewali in Bahawalpur.

Additionally, 11 new projects for the establishment of Rescue Posts were approved in the following towns: Mureedwala (Faisalabad), Sandhilianwali (Toba Tek Singh), Jasserwala (Sialkot), Duggal Mor Eimanabad (Sialkot), Qilla Kalarwala (Sialkot), Talwandi Bhindran (Narowal), Syedwala (Nankana Sahib), Rangpur (Muzaffargarh), Cholistan RHC Head Fareed (Liaqatpur, Rahim Yar Khan), Bhuttanwan (Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan) and Kalowal (Lalian, Chiniot).

Further proposals included the construction of an airstrip in district Bhakkar, solarisation of 109 tehsil and town Rescue Stations including the Rescue Headquarters, strengthening of the emergency medical dispatch system and the provision of ultra high-pressure fire vehicles for responding to crop fires and fires in congested urban areas.

These schemes were thoroughly discussed with representatives from the Planning & Development board, Finance Department, Communication & Works Department, and district emergency officers of the respective districts. The committee approved the projects with some amendments recommended by the sub-committee members.