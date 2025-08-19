19 New Projects, Including Airstrip For Bhakkar, Approved: PES Secy
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Secretary Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Department, Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, chaired a meeting of the Departmental Development Sub-Committee (DDSC) on Tuesday to approve 19 new development schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the approved schemes include the establishment of rescue stations in the remaining two tehsils of Punjab, Alipur Chatta in Wazirabad and Khairpur Tamewali in Bahawalpur.
Additionally, 11 new projects for the establishment of Rescue Posts were approved in the following towns: Mureedwala (Faisalabad), Sandhilianwali (Toba Tek Singh), Jasserwala (Sialkot), Duggal Mor Eimanabad (Sialkot), Qilla Kalarwala (Sialkot), Talwandi Bhindran (Narowal), Syedwala (Nankana Sahib), Rangpur (Muzaffargarh), Cholistan RHC Head Fareed (Liaqatpur, Rahim Yar Khan), Bhuttanwan (Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan) and Kalowal (Lalian, Chiniot).
Further proposals included the construction of an airstrip in district Bhakkar, solarisation of 109 tehsil and town Rescue Stations including the Rescue Headquarters, strengthening of the emergency medical dispatch system and the provision of ultra high-pressure fire vehicles for responding to crop fires and fires in congested urban areas.
These schemes were thoroughly discussed with representatives from the Planning & Development board, Finance Department, Communication & Works Department, and district emergency officers of the respective districts. The committee approved the projects with some amendments recommended by the sub-committee members.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs4 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to humanitarian workers4 minutes ago
-
19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy4 minutes ago
-
Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed4 minutes ago
-
KP prison rehab centre produces first drug-free batch of prisoners4 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held4 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 8 multinational food brands, imposes Rs7.45m fine4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews sewerage plan14 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of torrential rains, flood risk across Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Murree CTP warden gets man arrested for having illegal weapon14 minutes ago
-
UoS launches training program for non-teaching staff14 minutes ago