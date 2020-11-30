Prudent economic polices yielding positive results: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Monday that effective economic policies, adopted by the incumbent government, were yielding positive results.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had inherited multiple challenges owing to the wrong policies and corruption of the previous rulers. He said that the government had taken many steps for revival of industrial sector and it was ensuring ease of doing business in the country.

He lauded the efforts of the government economic team, which had resulted in gearing up of economic activity and creation of much-need job opportunities.

He said that all economic indicators were positive and the country's foreign reserves had increased up to $7 billion. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced power relief package in addition to ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to the industrial sector.

He said that industrialisation was gaining momentum in the country which would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

He said that the opposition parties had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only to protect the wealth accumulated by them through corruption. He said that the opposition should display sensibility and stop playing with the lives of people by holding public meetings.