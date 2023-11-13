Open Menu

PSC Schedules Ability Tests For Various Posts

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled ability tests on Monday for various posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled ability tests on Monday for various posts.

The posts including Clinical Technologist (Dental), PHC Technologist (MCH), Nutritionist, Assistant Director (Administration) Mines and Minerals Department, Women Medical Officer/District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) Instructor (Technical) BPS-17, Population Welfare Department, internet and Information Service Manager, ST & IT Department, Assistant Director Internet and Information Service Manager/Network Manager BPS-17, ST & IT Department, Assistant Research Officer BPS-16 in ST & IT Department, Community Development Officer BPS -16 in Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, and Male Assistant Superintendent Jail BPS-16 in Home Department w.

e.f. 21-11-2023 to 24-11-2023.

The candidates concerned have been asked to download their Roll Number Slips from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission ‘s website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

Any candidate who does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her test, he /she may get his/her status confirmed before the test from PSC Office through personal visit or on telephone numbers: 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No. 105/180) on any working day.

Candidates have been advised to confirm their Roll Numbers and location of test Centre one day before date of test to avoid any inconvenience.

It was stated in a press release issued by Controller of Examinations (Conduct) of KP PSC.

