UrduPoint.com

PSL Players Visited SSU Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of 20 players of different teams participating in Pakistan Super League Edition-8 visited Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and appreciated the professional standards being maintained in the unit.

The delegation consisted of the shining players from Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi including foreign players Martin Guptill, Johan Botha and Ben Cutting, said a news release on Saturday.

Other Pakistani players, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Faheem Ashraf, Umer Akmal, Haider Ali, Muhammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees and Abrar Ahmed were also among the visitors.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed met the players and welcomed them on their visit to the headquarters. DIGP Security briefed the players regarding the sacrifices made and steps taken to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The players were pleased to make practical shooting practice at the indoor firing range of SSU.

Later, the team representatives presented their team shirts as souvenirs to the DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed. DIGP Security also presented honorary shields and Sindhi topi and ajrak to the players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Firing Pakistan Super League Visit Topi Saeed Ajmal Umar Gul Rumman Raees Islamabad United Karachi Kings From Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

23 minutes ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

23 minutes ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

23 minutes ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

23 minutes ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

23 minutes ago
 Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hos ..

Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hospital

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.