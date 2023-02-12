PSL players visited SSU headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of 20 players of different teams participating in Pakistan Super League Edition-8 visited Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and appreciated the professional standards being maintained in the unit.

The delegation consisted of the shining players from Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi including foreign players Martin Guptill, Johan Botha and Ben Cutting, said a news release on Saturday.

Other Pakistani players, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Faheem Ashraf, Umer Akmal, Haider Ali, Muhammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees and Abrar Ahmed were also among the visitors.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed met the players and welcomed them on their visit to the headquarters. DIGP Security briefed the players regarding the sacrifices made and steps taken to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The players were pleased to make practical shooting practice at the indoor firing range of SSU.

Later, the team representatives presented their team shirts as souvenirs to the DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed. DIGP Security also presented honorary shields and Sindhi topi and ajrak to the players.