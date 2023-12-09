Open Menu

Psychological Problems Could Be Redressed Through Islamic Calligraphy: Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Psychological problems could be redressed through Islamic calligraphy: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddique said that calligraphy has deep links with Islamic art and it could also play a major role in redressing psychological problems of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Senator Irfan Siddique said that calligraphy has deep links with Islamic art and it could also play a major role in redressing psychological problems of people.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a calligraphic exhibition at the Chenab Club Faisalabad on Saturday where artwork of renowned calligrapher Wasil Shahid was displayed.

Irfan Siddiqui said that Islamic teachings especially verses of the Holy Quran were highlighted through the calligraphy which had a great impact on human beings.

He said that Pakistan is rich in calligraphy talent. "If our calligraphers are patronized, they could promote a soft image of Pakistan at the global level in addition to bringing laurel for the country through their unique artwork.

Pakistan has also credit that artwork of its calligraphers is present in the Masjid-e-Nabvi and the Roza (mausoleum) of the Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)," he added.

He said that the people were suffering from depression, stress, anger and anxiety and the issues could be redressed by promoting Islamic calligraphy.

He also inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition and appreciated the artwork of Wasil Shahid.

Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad, former president FCCI Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Secretary Chenab Club Mehr Abdur Rauf, Prof Yasin Zafar and Kashif Randhawa were also present.

