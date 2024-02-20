Open Menu

PTA Launches Data Center To Enhance Service Delivery

February 20, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, said a news release.

The newly established data center is engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24x7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.

On this occasion, the caretaker Federal Minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government's dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.

Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman, appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data center which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.

