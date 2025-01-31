PTA Seeks Public Input On Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) License
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated a public consultation process on the draft Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) license, inviting stakeholders to review the document and provide their feedback.
The draft license is available on the PTA website, and interested parties can submit their comments by February 14, 2025, via email at [email protected]**.
This consultation aims to ensure transparency and incorporate industry perspectives before finalizing the licensing framework.
Stakeholders are encouraged to participate actively and share their insights to help shape the future of satellite services in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover drugs in raid2 minutes ago
-
Passengers injured as train derails2 minutes ago
-
Nine cattle die as house catches fire in Dir Upper2 minutes ago
-
PTA seeks public input on fixed Satellite Services (FSS) License2 minutes ago
-
SSP holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address complaints of citizens2 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera12 minutes ago
-
23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil & Gas production from Bettani-2 Appraisal Well12 minutes ago
-
NSU welcomes APSUP President South Punjab Chapter22 minutes ago
-
Passengers injured due to train’s derailment52 minutes ago
-
CIS bridges healthcare gap with telemedicine in rural Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
Tarar pledges to further strengthen Pak-China friendship for future generations52 minutes ago