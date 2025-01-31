PTA seeks public input on fixed Satellite Services (FSS) License

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated a public consultation process on the draft Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) license, inviting stakeholders to review the document and provide their feedback.

The draft license is available on the PTA website, and interested parties can submit their comments by February 14, 2025, via email at [email protected]**.

This consultation aims to ensure transparency and incorporate industry perspectives before finalizing the licensing framework.

Stakeholders are encouraged to participate actively and share their insights to help shape the future of satellite services in Pakistan.