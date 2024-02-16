PTI Alleges Massive Vote Fraud In Feb 8 Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The PTI leaders in a joint press conference say that 85 seats of the National Assembly were stolen from their mandate in this election.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged that 85 seats of the National Assembly were stolen as per their own investigations.
“We were defeated in the elections through rigging,” said PTI leaders while addressing a joint press conference on Friday. Rauf Hassan, Rehan Dar, Salman Akram Raja and other leaders of the PTI were present there in the press conference.
Rauf Hassan, the PTI spokesperson, said that the biggest voter fraud in Pakistan's history took place in this election.
The applications for electoral accountability were submitted for 46 seats; out of 177, their success was officially declared on 92 seats.
The PTI leaders said that the election fraud was committed against PTI candidates in the elections; data is being collected from 29 Constituencies where PTI won.
They said that the election would always be remembered for rigging; there is a clear distinction between Form 45 and Form 47, and indicated the deliberate tampering.
The PTI leaders also said that the third bench mark referred to the difference between rejected, won, and disputed votes.
Shandana Gulzar said that they won all three seats from Islamabad but all their seats were stolen from them.
“Our mandate was stolen as our seats in the National Assembly were at 154 till 3 pm the next day,” said the PTI leader.
She said, “we succeeded in 42 seats from KP, but the Election Commission only declared 32 candidates successful,”.
In this election, the PTI leader said that they received 1.25 million votes only from Karachi.
“Despite having so many votes in Karachi, we did not achieve any success there,” she added.
Seemabia Tahir, another PI leader said that their candidates in Rawalpindi took a lead of 56,000 votes in NA-56 but their mandate was stolen and the results all together got changed at 3:00 am while Hanif Abbas was declared winner from there.
“There was huge injustice in NA-236,” she added.
Rehana Dar was of the view that she and her family members faced injustice. She said she was tortured while the police and local administration were against them. She said that her mandate was stolen from there.
Salman Akram Raja addressed the international media in English and informed them about the alleged rigging in his constituency NA-128 and challenges he faced and observed during this elections.
