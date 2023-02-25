UrduPoint.com

PTI Allots Party Ticket For NA-16 Abbottabad-1 By-poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday formally allotted a party ticket to Ali Asghar to file his candidacy for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by-poll

Despite the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which suspended the ECP's notification accepting the resignation of PTI members of the National Assembly, the situation in KP is not clear and PTI has formally allotted its ticket to candidates who are contesting by-elections.

On the other side, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Saleem Shah and Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Haji Mahabat Awan have requested the district election commission that they wanted to withdraw their nomination papers filed for the said constituency.

PTI's nominated candidate for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 has started his election campaign for by-election where local party leaders and workers have joined him.

