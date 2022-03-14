PTI core committee discusses political scenario

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan chaired the meeting of his party's core committee here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country.

The core committee members including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umer, Asad Qaiser, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Atif Khan, Shireen Mazari, Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Amir Dogar, Imran Ismael, Ghulam Sarwar, Babar Awan, Chaudhry Sarwar, Qasim Khan Suri, Khusro Bakhtiar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Shahbaz Gill, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and others attended the meeting.

Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar attended the meeting via video-link.