PTI Founder Files Appeals Against Toshakhana, Cipher Verdicts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder on Friday filed appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his sentences in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.
Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Salman Safdar filed the appeals on behalf of the PTI founder seeking to terminate his conviction in the two cases.
The petitioner also requested the court to suspend his sentences and order for his release till the final judgments in his appeals.
In the cipher case, the petitioner stated that being the prime minister he was not responsible to keep the document with him or send it back to the Foreign Office.
It was the responsibility of the Principal Secretary to the PM to ensure safety and return of the cipher to the Foreign Office, he added.
He said that the IHC terminated the proceedings of trial court twice due to irregularities. The special court completed the trial in a haste which had affected the right of petitioner for a fair trial.
He further said that the trial court appointed inexperienced defence lawyers who conducted cross-examinations against witnesses without preparation.
The trial court framed charges against him without providing the complete record of the case, he added.
