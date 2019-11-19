UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Determines For Broadening Tax Network, Judicial Reforms: Azam Swati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:06 PM

PTI govt determines for broadening tax network, judicial reforms: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said that Judicial reforms and broadening of tax network was imperative for streamlining the system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said that Judicial reforms and broadening of tax network was imperative for streamlining the system in the country. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was determined to bring improvement in tax laws and judicial system so that the poor man could enjoy cheap justice besides equal education system across the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The leadership of the present government had to face problems after challenging the status quo, he said. All the elements involved in the corruption or corrupt practices had created hurdles for the existing system, he added.

The incumbent government was striving hard to continue the process of accountability without any discrimination, the federal minister stated.

In reply to a question, he said the present government would ensure equal education and documentation in tax system so that adequate progress could be achieved in a befitting manner.

To another question, the minister said a large number of people had expressed full confidence in the leadership of PTI, due to which, we were delivering again to masses in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

The PTI government, he said would ensure good governance in all fields and complete constitutional time frame with success.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education Man Progress All Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

48 seconds ago

737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

50 seconds ago

Punjabi language most sustainable: Augustine

56 seconds ago

Baghdadi Death Unlikely to Impact IS Ability to Re ..

59 seconds ago

Hazara Motorway to boost to tourism: Uzma Jadon

1 minute ago

Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.