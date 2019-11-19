PTI govt determines for broadening tax network, judicial reforms: Azam Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said that Judicial reforms and broadening of tax network was imperative for streamlining the system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said that Judicial reforms and broadening of tax network was imperative for streamlining the system in the country. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ), government was determined to bring improvement in tax laws and judicial system so that the poor man could enjoy cheap justice besides equal education system across the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The leadership of the present government had to face problems after challenging the status quo, he said. All the elements involved in the corruption or corrupt practices had created hurdles for the existing system, he added.

The incumbent government was striving hard to continue the process of accountability without any discrimination, the federal minister stated.

In reply to a question, he said the present government would ensure equal education and documentation in tax system so that adequate progress could be achieved in a befitting manner.

To another question, the minister said a large number of people had expressed full confidence in the leadership of PTI, due to which, we were delivering again to masses in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

The PTI government, he said would ensure good governance in all fields and complete constitutional time frame with success.