UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was heading towards the right direction.

The information minister said the government was capable enough to tackle the ongoing issues amicably.

He said the government was trying its hardest to bring the country on the road to progress despite obstacles being placed by opposition parties in the way.

He said Pakistan was not a poor country but the governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's massive corruption had made it poor.

He said opposition parties should seek resignation from the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who was not attending parliamentary proceedings even on important national issues like passage of the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said the government had passed the Federal budget with thumping majority from the Parliament.

Shibli Faraz said those who had looted the national wealth should be put behind bars to recover it.

He proposed the opposition to support the government in introducing reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) system to bring more transparency in it.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would resolve the apprehensions of ally partners soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Information Minister Poor Parliament Budget Road Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

6 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian sells 20 percent stake in beauty br ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakh leader says restrictions to return as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.