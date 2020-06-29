PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was heading towards the right direction.

The information minister said the government was capable enough to tackle the ongoing issues amicably.

He said the government was trying its hardest to bring the country on the road to progress despite obstacles being placed by opposition parties in the way.

He said Pakistan was not a poor country but the governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's massive corruption had made it poor.

He said opposition parties should seek resignation from the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who was not attending parliamentary proceedings even on important national issues like passage of the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said the government had passed the Federal budget with thumping majority from the Parliament.

Shibli Faraz said those who had looted the national wealth should be put behind bars to recover it.

He proposed the opposition to support the government in introducing reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) system to bring more transparency in it.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would resolve the apprehensions of ally partners soon.