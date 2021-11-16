UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt. To Complete Its Five-year Constitutional Term: Dr. Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term of five years.

Senator Babar Awan while responding to the point of orders of the Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and Senator Sherry Rehman said that a joint sitting of the parliament for legislation would be held on Wednesday. The National Assembly Secretariat and the government were informed about convening of a joint meeting, he added.

The point of view of the allied parties may be different, he said adding, but, "We would ensure, the door of the legislation not to close." Speaker National Assembly had written a letter on electoral reforms to the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly but Shahbaz Sharif sought one month period, he said adding, the government was trying to speed up the legislative process.

He informed that a bill of 2020 was pending for 11 months.

A lot of money was spent on the activities of the parliamentary committees and the sessions of the parliament, he said adding, If there was no progress in legislation then it would not give a good message to the public about the parliament.

During the legislative process, there remained space for the amendments, he added.

The MQM had demanded the establishment of a Technical Science University in Hyderabad. Can they oppose the bill, he said adding, no one can oppose the FATF, rape bill and the women's rights bill.

