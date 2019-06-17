UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Trying To Provide Better Health, Educational Facilities To People Living In Rural: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

PTI govt trying to provide better health, educational facilities to people living in rural: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, and Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to provide better health and educational facilities to the people living in rural and less privileged areas.

As many as nine hospital equipped with all required facilities were being established in Rajan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G.Khan, Mianwali, and Nishtar II, Multan areas, while five mother and childcare hospitals would be set up in less developed areas of the Punjab province, she stated talking to a private news channel programe.

Some 72,00,000 health cards would be distributed to poor people living in rural areas of Punjab province, she added.

In reply to a question, she said earlier, the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had deprived the people of basic health facilities particularly those living in under-developed areas.

She said the PTI government working under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, was making all out efforts to improve the economic condition of the poor masses besides taking care of their health and educational facilities.

About budget allocation, she said the government was paying special attention to human development programes, adding a handsome amount was fixed for achieving the results in that sector which had been ignored in the past.

Dr Yasmir Rashid said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders had been playing with the economy of this country and both the parties had piled up Rs 26000 billion loan over tender shoulders of the poor masses.

She said the government was taking measures to put the country on path of speedy economy.

