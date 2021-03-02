PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their parties

(@fidahassanain)

Aslam Abro says Sindh Chapter PTI leadership keeps Prime Minister Imran Khan in darkness, claiming that PTI MNAs do not known even the names of MPAs in their respective areas.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers attacked the disgruntled members of their parties in Sindh Assembly on Tuesay.

They beat them as they arrived in the Sindh Assembly.

“We contested elections on their own and freedom of expression is everyone’s right,” said PTI Sindh lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Abro.

“I’m PTI member and shall remain. But I’ll cast vote for Senate elections according to my conscience,” said Abro.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters.

Aslam Abro also said that he asked provincial governor several times to do development work in Sindh but no Federal minister ever visited the rural areas of the province.

“These MNAs even do not know the Names of the MPAs,” said Abro, adding that Sindh Chapter PTI was keeping Prime Minister Imran Khan in darkness.

However, he rejected reports of his kidnapping.

On other side, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that some of the PTI members released video statements, expressing reservations and openly announcing that they would not vote for PTI candidate.

Senate elections will be held by tomorrow.