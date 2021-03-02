UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lawmakers Attack Disgruntled Members Of Their Parties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:38 PM

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their parties

Aslam Abro says Sindh Chapter PTI leadership keeps Prime Minister Imran Khan in darkness, claiming that PTI MNAs do not known even the names of MPAs in their respective areas.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers attacked the disgruntled members of their parties in Sindh Assembly on Tuesay.

They beat them as they arrived in the Sindh Assembly.

“We contested elections on their own and freedom of expression is everyone’s right,” said PTI Sindh lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Abro.

“I’m PTI member and shall remain. But I’ll cast vote for Senate elections according to my conscience,” said Abro.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters.

Aslam Abro also said that he asked provincial governor several times to do development work in Sindh but no Federal minister ever visited the rural areas of the province.

“These MNAs even do not know the Names of the MPAs,” said Abro, adding that Sindh Chapter PTI was keeping Prime Minister Imran Khan in darkness.

However, he rejected reports of his kidnapping.

On other side, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that some of the PTI members released video statements, expressing reservations and openly announcing that they would not vote for PTI candidate.

On the other hand, Sindh Information Minister also talked to media persons and said that previous day few PTI members released video statements and expressed reservations and openly announced that they will not vote for PTI candidate.

Senate elections will be held by tomorrow.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Kidnapping Governor Information Minister Vote Nasir Media

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

24 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

25 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

30 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.