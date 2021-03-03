PTI leaders for continuation of all out efforts to eliminate horse-trading, corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would continue to make all out efforts to eliminate horse-trading and corruption and for the supremacy of law at all levels, said Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Adnan.

Talking to APP, he said the PTI had made all out efforts for open ballot in senate election in order to end horse-trading.

He said, it was an effort in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister to eliminate corruption from the country.

The whole world has witnessed horse-trading by political traders and the video has further exposed the corrupt elements who wanted to just safeguard their vested interest at all costs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to ensure transparency in every election and the nation was firmly supporting the PTI's narrative, he added.

PTI supported a transparent senate election system and did not indulge in any horse-trading.

He said both the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had signed Charter of Democracy and agreed for open ballot but did not support the bill tabled by PTI in National Assembly to end the use of secret ballots in Senate election.

District President of PTI Rawalpindi Shehryar Riaz said the PDM had been badly exposed as it has disappointed the people on every issue.

It is not a secret that buying and selling of votes have been a tradition in Senate elections, he said and added that the PTI came into power with an aim to eradicate corrupt practices from the country, such as the tradition of horse-trading in Senate elections.

He said the national economy was growing under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country would become a prosperous state soon.