PTI MNA Jaffar Leghari dies

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and former minister Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari died at age of 80 (year) after an illness, on Saturday.

Jaffar Leghari was elected MNA from NA 193 (Rajanpur-1) in August 2018.

He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore. The dead body was taken to the native town.

The funeral prayers of the deceased would be held on Sunday. Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari is survived by a daughter Fatima Bibi and wife Meena Jaffar Leghari. Late former President of Pakistan Sardar Farooq Khan Leghari was a cousin of the deceased.