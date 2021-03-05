PTI pursuing long term policies for prosperity of people: Parliamentarians

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing long term policies in line with public expectations and the country would be on the path of development and prosperity soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing long term policies in line with public expectations and the country would be on the path of development and prosperity soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular leader among the masses and its pro-people policies changed the life of common men, said the PTI parliamentarians while talking to APP here.

PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government was providing equal opportunities to the people of far flung areas of the country in the journey of prosperity and development.

He said his party government was moving forward with a people friendly agenda and the day was not far away when the people would be living a prosperous life.

PTI MNA from Bhakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullaha Masti Khel said the positive change promised by the PTI under leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan would be visible soon.

He said the PTI government was taking those steps for welfare of the people which were needed earlier but ignored by the previous governments.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for true democracy and had full confidence of people of the country.