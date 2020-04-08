PTV may start 'Teleschool' from next week: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television may next week begin broadcasting educational programmes for students to overcome academic losses in the wake of coronavirus epidemic, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told a private news channel on Wednesday.

He said the education ministry in cooperation with Pakistan Television had launched an initiative called 'Teleschool' to provide education.

The schooling will be available for 10 hours each day from 8am to 6pm. During the morning session, juniors will be given classes followed by seniors.

He said ptv was fully supporting the education ministry in the current critical time, when educational institutions were closed as a precaution against coronavirus.

He said the PTV's team would also add graphics to make the programmes more interesting.

The ministry was also preparing a feedback mechanism where students could easily get replies to the questions regarding their courses, Shafqat said.

He said the Higher Education Commission had already asked the universities to start online classes after the lockdown was announced, but the students faced connectivity issues in the country's far flung areas.

The ministry was holding meetings with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Universal Services Fund (USF) to improve the connectivity and give access to students living in the remote areas, he added.

To facilitate students, the PTA had also launched a Consumer Support Center with efficient and trained agents, who would listen to the complaints regarding access of service and connectivity.

He said the internet usage had increased as the country had to adjust to life under lockdown and many private and public universities were providing online study platform to their students.

All the mobile phone operators had introduced new packages at a lower price which would help the students in studying from their homes, he added.