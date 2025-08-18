PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines after approval of their thesis.

According to a PU spokesman, the degrees have been conferred upon Saba Urooge Khan, daughter of Muhammad Arshad Khan, in the subject of Polymer Technology; Jannat Mubasher, daughter of Mubashar Afzal, in International Relations; Munawar Iqbal, son of Nake Alam, in Statistics; Hafiza Farah Asghar, daughter of Asghar Ali, in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics; and Rubina Naz, daughter of Muhammad Ghulam Hussain, in Statistics.

The spokesman further said that PhD degrees were also awarded to Kashif Iqbal, son of Safdar Iqbal, in Special Education; Usman Ghani, son of Ali Muhammad, in Islamic Studies; Jalal Bohier, son of Bohier Dashti, in History; Umar Javaid, son of Muhammad Javaid, in Geomatics; and Usman Ahmad Zaheer, son of Zaheer Ahmad, in Applied Psychology.