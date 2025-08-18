NIPA 44th Mid-career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) as part of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) to gain insights into the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) interventions introduced by the Punjab government.
Conducted under the training module “ICT Interventions for Effective Service Delivery”, the visit aimed at enhancing the capacity of mid-career officers by familiarizing them with Punjab’s digital governance initiatives.
During the session, PITB Director General (DG) IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi presented an overview of Punjab’s digital transformation journey, highlighting PITB’s efforts to leverage technology for efficient and transparent public service delivery.
The participants were briefed on several key ICT initiatives, including Law & Order, where PITB ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal explained the use of Workflow Automation and Artificial Intelligence in strengthening law enforcement processes. PITB CISO Sajjad Ghani elaborated on Data Center operations and Cybersecurity measures to ensure secure and resilient digital infrastructure.
Similarly, PITB Director Haider Ali detailed the impact of e-Stamping, explaining how the digitization of stamp papers has curbed fraud and streamlined processes across Punjab and other provinces. JD Ashfaq Tiwana discussed the e-Procurement system and its role in ensuring transparency and accountability in public sector procurement.
Following the session, the delegation visited the e-Khidmat Markaz, where they observed citizen facilitation initiatives in action. The visitors expressed appreciation for PITB’s role in driving Punjab’s digital transformation and acknowledged its contributions toward building a citizen-centric, technology-driven governance ecosystem.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB is committed to empowering public institutions through technology and innovation. Visits like these provide an excellent opportunity to share our experience, exchange knowledge, and inspire the adoption of digital solutions for effective governance across Pakistan.”
