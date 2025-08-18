Two POs wanted in murder case arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A team from BZU Police Station successfully arrested two proclaimed offenders, Haseeb and Ahmed Khokhar, who were wanted in connection with a high-profile murder case.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and executed under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar and DSP Gulgasht Arshad Qayyum.

SHO Abdullah Gill led the police team, utilizing modern technology and intelligence-based information to track and apprehend the suspects, who had long evaded arrest.

CPO Dogar praised the efforts of the police team and instructed continued, indiscriminate action against all proclaimed offenders and criminal elements. He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of the Multan Police.

Further investigations are currently underway.