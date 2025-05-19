PU to organize conference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab University Institute of education and Research (IER) will organize a three-day 12th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE).

In this regard an opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am at Faisal Auditorium.

On this occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, researchers, educators, practitioners, social scientists and others will participate.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars following the approval of their theses. The recipients include Imran Ali in Persian, Muhammad Iqbal Shah in Philosophy, Kalsum Riaz and Sajida ur Rehman in Arabic, Tabassum Khalid in Education, Gao Xin in History, Syed Javed Hussain Shah in Geography, Gulshan Zaidi in Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences, Humaira Aslam in urdu, and Azeem Akbar in Information Management.