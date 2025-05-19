UoS opens Data Center to strengthen digital infrastructure

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The University of Sargodha inaugurated a newly established Data Center at its New Academic Block, marking a significant step towards the modernization of its digital infrastructure.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who was joined by the university’s deans, directors, and senior officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the establishment of the Data Center reflects the university’s commitment to embracing modern technology in order to enhance academic delivery and administrative efficiency. He added that his facility will help streamline operations, improve data management, and provide better access to digital services for students, faculty, and staff.

He further stated that such initiatives are aligned with national-level objectives, particularly the Higher Education Commission’s vision of developing regional data centers to foster digital integration and innovation across the higher education sector.

Director IT Ishtiaq Ahmad Gondal expressed his gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for his continued guidance and support.

He stated that under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the university has already implemented core digital systems such as the Learning Management System (LMS) and Campus Management System (CMS). “The establishment of this Data Center is another major milestone in our ongoing journey toward digital excellence,” he said.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Gondal also highlighted the range of services the new facility will offer, including high-speed internet connectivity across teaching and non-teaching departments, Smart University Wi-Fi, global Wi-Fi roaming, video conferencing, LAN infrastructure, official email services, server and application hosting for various departments, and campus domain user registration.

He added that the Data Center will significantly boost the university’s digital capacity, enhance data handling, and support both academic innovation and efficient administrative operations.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Registrar Mr. Waqar Ahmad, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Dean Faculty of IT and Computing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, and other administrative heads.