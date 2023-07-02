Open Menu

Public Enjoying Barbecue Parties Amid Pleasant Weather After Eidul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Public enjoying barbecue parties amid pleasant weather after Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Families and youngsters in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged public parks, open spaces, and hilly areas to celebrate barbecue parties after Eid-ul-Azha that filled the air with the smoked aroma of grilled food.

According to a private news channel, the youngsters are busy to arrange special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns, and open places as well other picnic spots for their friends and family members.

Such parties not only give an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved ones but also gives a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Week-long holidays along with the pleasant weather have added charm to Eid festivities as everyone enjoys delicious meat dishes with family and friends.

Eid-ul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbors and the needy gives everyone a chance to store meat for the coming days to eat and serve guests adding that the mutton biryani, pulao, beef nihari, and shami kabab are also special dishes that are cooked during and after Eid ul Azha.

