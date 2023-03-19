UrduPoint.com

Public Health Experts Demand On Banning HTPs

Published March 19, 2023

Public health experts demand on banning HTPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A local Not-For-Profit Organization Blue Veins and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), the largest tertiary healthcare facility that caters to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, jointly organized a provincial seminar on "Emerging Use of Newer Tobacco & Nicotine Products including Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), impact on public health, and required response in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." A seminar was held here on Sunday aimed to highlight the public health impacts associated with the emergence of newer nicotine and tobacco products.

The seminar was attended by healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and representatives from various organizations and Government Departments.

Speakers at the seminar included experts in the field of tobacco control and public health. They presented the latest research findings on the harmful effects of heated tobacco products and discussed the potential risks to users and non-users.

The speakers and participants of the seminar demanded an immediate ban and regulations on the usage and marketing of Velo, vapes, HTPs, and other smokeless tobacco products for the best interest of public health in the province.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of implementing policies and regulations that restrict the use and marketing of heated tobacco products.

Participants agreed that further research is needed to fully understand the long-term health effects of these products and that the Health authorities should not rely on the facts & research provided by Tobacco Industry.

Dr. Sumaira Bakhtiyar Assistant Professor Family Medicine, Dr. Shumaila, Resident Pulmonologist, Dr.

Nudrat Gul Physical Therapist, Dr. Shehryar Khan PGR Cardiologist, Dr. Laila Noushad Psychiatry Department LRH, Dr. Sufyan Khaliq Assistant Professor and Dr. Waseem Janjua, Tobacco Control Expert, SDPI made presentations and deliberations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights and Relief Muhammad Imran Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner General Misbah Waheed said, "Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to stopping the illicit trade and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco items. As a society, we need to be vigilant about the marketing tactics used by the tobacco industry to promote these new products." Dr. Nek Dad, Public Health Director, of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "The rise of newer tobacco products and HTPs is a cause for concern, as these products are not without their own health risks. It's important that we educate the public on the potential harm of these products, and work to create policies that restrict their use and marketing." Tariq Barki, Associate Hospital Director LRH said, "The evidence is clear: newer tobacco products and HTPs are not a safe alternative to smoking. They may be marketed as such, but the science tells a different story. We need to prioritize public health over corporate profits, and take action to protect people from the harmful effects of these products."Qamar Naseem Program Manager Blue Veins said, "The health experts and social activists are committed to promoting public health and raising awareness of the risks associated with heated tobacco products and we will continue to work together to educate the public and policymakers about the dangers of these products."

