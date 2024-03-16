PUC Escalates Efforts To Foster Interfaith Dialogue, Harmony On Global Scale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the council is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dialogue and harmony
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the council is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dialogue and harmony.
Addressing international media in connection with the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’, he emphasized that Islamophobia poses a grave threat to Muslims worldwide.
Ashrafi urged world powers to accelerate initiatives to eradicate Islamophobia, labeling it as a toxic barrier hindering interfaith harmony.
He called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies to champion initiatives aimed at eradicating all forms of discrimination while nurturing a culture of love, tolerance, and coexistence.
He stressed that islam embodies peace, love, and tolerance, emphasizing the teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Ashrafi lamented the incitement of non-Muslims against Islam, attributing it to misinformation and hatred propagated against Islamic teachings.
Recognizing Islamophobia as a crime, Ashrafi highlighted the designation of March 15 as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ by the United Nations, a milestone achieved through collaborative efforts involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other entities.
Ashrafi emphasized the urgency of addressing global anti-Muslim sentiment, branding discrimination as a significant threat to world peace.
He underscored the need to clarify the distinction between Jihad and terrorism through dialogue, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which fueled widespread misconceptions about Islam and Muslims in the Western world.
The PUC, Ashrafi said, pledged to intensify its global endeavors for interfaith dialogue and harmony, culminating in an upcoming international conference, themed ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ in Islamabad after the holy month of Ramazan.
He informed that the conference would be comprised all faith leaders as the invitations will be tendered to Imam of Khana-e-Kaba, Grand Imam of Palestine, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Pop Francis, Bishop of Canterbury and many more.
Recent Stories
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors
Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: U ..
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah
MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad
EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak
2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola
KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Wazirista ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors25 minutes ago
-
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment25 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah25 minutes ago
-
MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions25 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad25 minutes ago
-
40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad25 minutes ago
-
EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak25 minutes ago
-
2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA25 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Waziristan25 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs WASA authorities to speed up revenue recovery campaign59 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan drive underway in Sargodha59 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station1 hour ago