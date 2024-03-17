- Home
- Pakistan
- PUC vows global action against Islamophobia, calls for steps to address anti-Muslim sentiments
PUC Vows Global Action Against Islamophobia, Calls For Steps To Address Anti-Muslim Sentiments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Council is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dialogue and harmony.
Addressing international media in connection with the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ the other day, he emphasized that Islamophobia poses a grave threat to Muslims worldwide.
Ashrafi urged world powers to accelerate initiatives to eradicate Islamophobia, labeling it as a toxic barrier hindering interfaith harmony.
He called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies to champion initiatives aimed at eradicating all forms of discrimination while nurturing a culture of love, tolerance, and coexistence.
He stressed that islam embodies peace, love, and tolerance, emphasizing the teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Ashrafi lamented the incitement of non-Muslims against Islam, attributing it to misinformation and hatred propagated against Islamic teachings.
Recognizing Islamophobia as a crime, Ashrafi highlighted the designation of March 15 as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ by the United Nations, a milestone achieved through collaborative efforts involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other entities.
Ashrafi emphasized the urgency of addressing global anti-Muslim sentiment, branding discrimination as a significant threat to world peace.
He underscored the need to clarify the distinction between Jihad and terrorism through dialogue, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which fueled widespread misconceptions about Islam and Muslims in the Western world.
The PUC, Ashrafi said, pledged to intensify its global endeavors for interfaith dialogue and harmony, culminating in an upcoming international conference, themed ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ in Islamabad after the holy month of Ramazan.
He informed that the conference would be comprised all faith leaders as the invitations will be tendered to Imam of Khana-e-Kaba, Grand Imam of Palestine, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Pop Francis, Bishop of Canterbury and others.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 1122 injured in 1063 road accidents in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Punjab health department to introduce biometric system in hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Another brave son of the soil sacrifices his life for homeland9 minutes ago
-
55 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering9 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved, accused held10 minutes ago
-
Sec Agri for increasing women counters at Fair Price Shops19 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt gives unique Ramadan package across province; Salman Naeem19 minutes ago
-
Faisal Masjid seeks applications for Aitekaf in last Ashra of Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
Young woman dies in house fire20 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders strict action against kite makers, dealers20 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan29 minutes ago
-
2 WASA officials die cleaning sewerage29 minutes ago