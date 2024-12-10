Punjab Boards' Matric Exam-2025 Date Sheet Revealed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab board Committee of Chairmen has finalized the date sheet for the annual examinations of Matric and ninth class across Punjab, BISE Lahore sources told APP on Tuesday.
The matric examination will begin on March 4, 2025, with the first paper of Arabic and history subjects.
The final paper for matric students will be held on March 25, 2025, for the Punjabi language subject.
The ninth class annual examination will commence a day later, on March 25, 2024, with the English subject. The last paper for the ninth class will be on April 18, 2024, also for the Punjabi subject.
Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed in the province from March 29, 2025, to April 4, 2025. Likewise practical examinations for both ninth and tenth classes will begin on April 23, 2025.
