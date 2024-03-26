Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday.

The cabinet constituted a ministerial committee under the supervision of food Minister for the policy input on wheat procurement and other related issues. Ministers for Finance, Agriculture, Information and Industries will be its members.

It was agreed in the meeting that MPAs and all other stakeholders will be consulted before formulating a workable policy in this regard.

The CM said that it is important to decide on the quantum of wheat cultivation after ascertaining its true requirements, adding that artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies should be used to pre-determine crop requirements. A regular campaign should be started to install safety guards on bikes to protect riders from metallic kite string, she added. Effective legislation will be enacted to ensure safety of sanitary workers, she vowed.

The cabinet agreed on the proposal of holiday on Easter for Christian employees.

Decision was also taken to use cameras and other AI tools in examination centers to prevent cheating. The chief minister directed the ministers, MPAs, DCs, DPOs and other officials concerned for strict action against all those involved.

The cabinet approved sending recommendation to the Federal Government for the award of Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal to ASP Syeda Shahr Bano Naqvi, SDPO Gulberg, Lahore. It is important to encourage good performing police officers, she remarked.

The cabinet also approved extension in contract of employees of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, working in Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS), and Motor Transport Management Information System. The CM directed to prepare a comprehensive contract policy in this regard.

The cabinet approved the constitution of Cabinet Standing Committee on Wheat, and Food Commodity Financing Committee.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG, secretaries and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.