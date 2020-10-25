UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CS Takes Notice Of Selling Flour At Exorbitant Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Punjab CS takes notice of selling flour at exorbitant rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik taking notice of selling flour at exorbitant rates, has directed the deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Special Branch Additional IG had presented a report in price control meeting in which, it was told that flour was being sold against the government fixed rates in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Jawad Rafique Malik said that as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the availability and prices of daily use items were being monitored.

He said that special branch, intelligence bureau and urban unit had been given responsibility of supervision, adding that identification of mistakes actually helps in bringing improvement.

He further said that one year demand and supply list of essential items in districts should be prepared in advance. It was told in the meeting that as per the directionof Punjab Chief Minister, 339 Sahulat bazaars had been made operational acrossthe province.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Gujranwala Price Hafizabad Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

41 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

42 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

2 hours ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.