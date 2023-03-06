UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cultural Day To Be Celebrated On March 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Monday to review the arrangements for Punjab Cultural Day, which is being celebrated on March 14.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Principal College of Fine Arts Islamia University Bahawalpur Professor Maria Ansari, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Professor Farjad Faiz, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Chief Executive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Bashira Anjum and officers of other relevant departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the arrangements for the Punjab Cultural Day should be completed and the relevant departments should actively participate in this program.

Cholistan Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, and other concerned departments will organize handicraft stalls as well as food stalls. Flowers Exhibition will also be organized with the help of the Parks and Horticulture Authority. On the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, events will also be organized in schools and colleges. A cultural walk will also be organized on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. In the walk, the participants will be dressed in Punjabi cultural dresses. Special arrangements will be made to keep the city clean and all government buildings will be decorated with lights. Entertainment activities will also be organized at Farid Park Commercial Area. A Kabaddi match will be held at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

