Punjab government govt cuts CMO expenditures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has set an example of austerity by curtailing CM Office expenditures.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that austerity policy was being strictly followed by the Punjab government. Unnecessary expenditures were against public interest and a new tradition has been set by curtailing expenditures.

The lavish spending culture of the previous government has been totally done away with and the government kitty was being used on public welfare only, added the chief minister.

According to details, funds of Rs 86 million were spent in the head of entertainment and gifts during the financial year of 2016-17 while around Rs 90 million were spent in 2017-18.

Meanwhile during the tenure of the incumbent chief minister, Rs 53 million were spent on entertainment and gifts in the financial year 2018-19, whereas, Rs 20 million have been spent under this head during the current financial year (till November).

A sum of Rs 30 million was incurred on petrol in 2016-17 and Rs 35 million spent in 2017-18, whereas, only Rs 21 million were spent in the same head during 2018-19 and an amount of Rs 12 million as spent on petrol in 2019-20 (till December).