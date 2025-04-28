Punjab Governor Condoles Death Of PPP Media Coordinator’s Father
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the residence of PPP Media Coordinator Hafiz Naeem Raja, expressed condolences on the death of his father and offered Fateha.
Expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Hafiz Naeem's father, PPP Kharian leader Chairman Raja Allah Ditta, the Punjab Governor said that losing father is an unbearable loss.
Parents are a great blessing from God. The entire party shares his grief equally.
May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased, grant him a high place in Jannatul Firdous and grant his family patience.
