Open Menu

Punjab Govt Plans Polio Vaccination Drive On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Punjab govt plans polio vaccination drive on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A special plan has been prepared by the Punjab government, to administer vaccinations to prevent polio virus on Eid. Under the plan, children entering and leaving Punjab will be vaccinated. The plan has been approved by the head of the anti-polio program, Adeel Tasawar.

According to the plan, polio teams will be deployed at specific locations in 13 districts including at bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and shopping centers. Polio teams will be deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha.

The District Health Authority spokesman informed that the teams will be deployed from March 22 for 20 days.

In his message, the head of the polio eradication program said that the polio virus is circulating across the country, children are the target of polio, the virus can affect any child. Adeel Tasawar said that the polio virus can be transmitted with traveling populations. Teams have been deployed to stop the virus spread. He emphasized that the polio teams should administer the drops to every child.

"The government and the health department are working to eradicate polio for which parents should fully cooperate with the polio teams", he added.

Recent Stories

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police ..

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..

21 minutes ago
 UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night ..

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

53 minutes ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

1 hour ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

2 hours ago
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

2 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan