Punjab Govt Plans Polio Vaccination Drive On Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A special plan has been prepared by the Punjab government, to administer vaccinations to prevent polio virus on Eid. Under the plan, children entering and leaving Punjab will be vaccinated. The plan has been approved by the head of the anti-polio program, Adeel Tasawar.
According to the plan, polio teams will be deployed at specific locations in 13 districts including at bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and shopping centers. Polio teams will be deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha.
The District Health Authority spokesman informed that the teams will be deployed from March 22 for 20 days.
In his message, the head of the polio eradication program said that the polio virus is circulating across the country, children are the target of polio, the virus can affect any child. Adeel Tasawar said that the polio virus can be transmitted with traveling populations. Teams have been deployed to stop the virus spread. He emphasized that the polio teams should administer the drops to every child.
"The government and the health department are working to eradicate polio for which parents should fully cooperate with the polio teams", he added.
