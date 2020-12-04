UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Providing Gossyplure On Subsidy To Progressives Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Punjab government is providing Gossyplure (PB Ropes) on subsidy to the progressive farmers in 54 tehsils of cotton growing central and secondary areas to get rid of pink bollworm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government is providing Gossyplure (PB Ropes) on subsidy to the progressive farmers in 54 tehsils of cotton growing central and secondary areas to get rid of pink bollworm.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that this initiative would help in increasing the per acre production of cotton.

He said those possessing 50 acres of irrigated land in 54 tehsils of Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad would be eligible to apply.

Farmers would buy Gossyplure (BP ropes) from prequalified firms on their own and government would give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 on per acre of land in this regard.

He said that 60 percent subsidy would be provided at the time of purchase of the ropes while remaining 40 percent would be provided on cotton completion process.

He said, "Last date to submitt application is December 20."Spokesman said that growers could download application forms from www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk or get it from the office of Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director or Agriculture (Pest Warning) Assistant Director.

