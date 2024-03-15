Punjab govt to initiate think tank to boost healthcare systems

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a bid to enhance healthcare services across the province, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has announced the formation of a dedicated think tank. The initiative aims to revamp the health sector, with a focus on flagship programs at various levels of healthcare facilities.

The inaugural meeting of the Health Advisory Committee, chaired by the minister alongside Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, marked a significant step towards this endeavor. Both ministers emphasized the government's commitment to leveraging the expertise of seasoned health professionals for system enhancement.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir expressed gratitude for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication to improving healthcare.

He highlighted the allocation of substantial funds over the next five years to refurbish government hospitals, underlining the administration's unwavering focus on public welfare.

Key stakeholders including Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, reviewed essential measures for healthcare system improvement. The session witnessed the participation of prominent figures from the healthcare sector, demonstrating a collective effort towards facilitating better health outcomes for the people of Punjab.

The comprehensive gathering featured esteemed health professionals, emphasizing the collaborative approach taken to address healthcare challenges. With Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision at the forefront, the province aims to harness all resources to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services for its citizens.