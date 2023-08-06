Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Provide All Possible Facilities To Freelancers: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta said that Punjab government was making all-out efforts to provide more facilities to freelancers. He informed that the provincial government was setting up an Information Technology (IT) Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate the freelancers and provide IT opportunities to the youth of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the DC said that 800 youth would be benefited daily in two shifts in the IT Hub.

The freelancers who were doing IT related work at home would have all the facilities available at the IT Hub, he said adding, 61 percent women were involved in PITB's e-employment programs. He informed that the board was working on several projects related to the IT industry.

Punjab government is working day and night on IT and agriculture industry, he said adding that Punjab government was working on many advanced projects, particularly in agriculture sector.

He informed that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) had signed an agreement to set up first Information Technology Hub in Rawalpindi.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the administration under the supervision of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman had accelerated efforts to set up an online freelancer IT hub in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner said that the administration was working on IT Hub project for last three months. The building for the IT hub was ready and the workplaces had also been created, he said.

When the youth would get the workstation and workplace, more employment opportunities would be created, the Commissioner said.

IT hub would generate foreign exchange as well as employment opportunities, the Commissioner added.

