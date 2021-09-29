Punjab govt to recruit 20,000 people against minorities jobs quota: Ejaz Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine stated that the Punjab government would recruit 20,000 people from minorities to fill vacancies against minorities' jobs quota in different departments.

He said this while addressing a ceremony related to Peace Day, organized by Human Friend Organization in collaboration with the Punjab government, at a local hotel, here on Wednesday.

Minorities' jobs are lying vacant in many provincial departments, he said.

The provincial minister stated that the Punjab government-collected data on such vacancies.

He added that the government would advertise jobs for minorities soon.

The provincial minister also stressed the promotion of peace, social justice, and interfaith harmony to put the country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

He added that sectarianism should be discouraged. He urged people from a different faith to demonstrate unity for peace.

Peace is vital for matchless development, Ejaz maintained. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam lauded the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies for the maintenance and promotion of peace.

The minister stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also advocated the protection of the rights of minorities.

Pakistan People Party MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva, MPA Sabeen Gul, CEO Human Friends Organization Sajid Christopher, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, Ayub Sajid, Hyacinth Peter, and many other religious scholars also highlighted the importance of peace in society.