Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews projects of hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired a meeting to thoroughly assess the progress of ongoing revamping projects in government hospitals across Punjab.

During the meeting, SH&ME Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah provided a comprehensive briefing to the minister regarding the status of the revamping initiatives.

Emphasising the government's commitment to swiftly completing these projects, the provincial health minister underscored that any delay in providing treatment to patients visiting government hospitals was unacceptable.

He urged hospital heads to actively contribute to the expedited completion of the revamping endeavors.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in patient care, inadequate sanitation facilities, medication shortages, and doctor absentee. He pledged to personally oversee the implementation of the revamping plans across all government hospitals and directed the special secretary to ensure daily monitoring of the projects.