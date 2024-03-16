Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care, Khawaja Salman Rafique, underscored the significance of the newly established "Tahafuz Darsgah" for transgender individuals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care, Khawaja Salman Rafique, underscored the significance of the newly established "Tahafuz Darsgah" for transgender individuals.

During their inspection of the facilities provided by Punjab Police in the "Tahafuz Darsgah," the ministers emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for transgender individuals to ensure their meaningful participation in society and national development.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the ministers discussed plans to establish separate wards in hospitals for transgender individuals and provide dignified employment opportunities to integrate them into the national mainstream. They emphasized that supporting transgender individuals not only breaks societal barriers but also transforms them into productive members of society.

Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir lauded the establishment of "Tahafuz Darsgah" for transgender children, emphasizing its role in providing a secure environment and opportunities for a better life.

He noted that this initiative marks the first of its kind institution in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Salman Rafiq emphasized the importance of "Tahafuz Darsgah" in fulfilling the educational needs of transgender children, providing them with shelter and security, especially for those rejected by their families.

The provincial ministers conducted a thorough examination of the facilities, including classrooms, residential rooms, dining areas, and other amenities for transgender children. They were accompanied by senior police officers, including SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza and SSP Gulberg Shahrbanu Naqvi, who briefed them about the security arrangements for the "Tahafuz Darsgah" project.

The establishment of "Tahafuz Darsgah" represents a significant step towards ensuring the rights and well-being of transgender individuals in Punjab, setting an example for the region and beyond.