Open Menu

Punjab Music Competition Starts

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Punjab music competition starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The first Punjab music competition organized by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division was inaugurated here Tuesday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed opened the contest while noted classical singer Ustad Ghulam Ali, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts Dr Syed Bilal Haider, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Khurram Tariq, Director Abrar Alam and others were present.

The commissioner said that Faisalabad’s land was fertile in terms of art and it had produced many singers who had brightened the name of the country in the world of music.

The commissioner encouraged the youth participating in the music competition and appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division.

The music contest will be held in district Chiniot on April 24 and in district Toba Tek Singh it wiil be held on

April 25.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Music Punjab Chiniot Toba Tek Singh Chamber Ghulam Ali April Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

27 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan