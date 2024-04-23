Punjab Music Competition Starts
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The first Punjab music competition organized by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division was inaugurated here Tuesday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed opened the contest while noted classical singer Ustad Ghulam Ali, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts Dr Syed Bilal Haider, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Khurram Tariq, Director Abrar Alam and others were present.
The commissioner said that Faisalabad’s land was fertile in terms of art and it had produced many singers who had brightened the name of the country in the world of music.
The commissioner encouraged the youth participating in the music competition and appreciated the efforts of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division.
The music contest will be held in district Chiniot on April 24 and in district Toba Tek Singh it wiil be held on
April 25.
