Punjab Ombudsman retrieves land of an Overseas Pakistani from illegal occupant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :On orders of the Punjab Ombudsman, Advisor Ombudsman Rawalpindi Jamal Yusuf, while taking action against the land mafia, had returned the possession of land worth Rs 50 million sold through forgery.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman in a statement issued on Monday.

An online complaint from an overseas Pakistani was received complaining that some fraudsters registered a fake power of attorney using the identity card of the complainant.

At the request of the overseas Pakistani, the provincial ombudsman of Punjab took timely action, canceled the said power of attorney and returned the land to the complainant.

The land measuring 45 kanals and 17 marlas, situated in Fateh Jang, has a market value of around Rs 50 mln.

A case was also registered against the counterfeiters.