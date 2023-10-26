Open Menu

Punjab Police Arrest Two POs From Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Punjab Police arrest two POs from airport

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are conducting a crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are conducting a crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country.

In continuation of which two dangerous proclaimed offenders who were trying to escape abroad after the murders have been arrested from the airport with the effective coordination of Punjab Police with FIA.

As per details, Ahsan Ishaq, the proclaimed offender, had killed a citizen in the limits of Cantt Gujranwala police station on September 29 last month. Another proclaimed offender, Amir Shahzad, attacked and killed a citizen in Alipur Chatta area of Gujranwala on 16th May 2023.

The Punjab Police had included the details of both proclaimed offenders in the Provisional Identification List and continued the follow-ups for arrest.

Both proclaimed offenders were arrested at the airport while trying to escape abroad. The accused are being handed over to the police of the respective district.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous proclaimed offenders.

He said that the proclaimed offenders should be severely punished by completing the legal procedures soon.

He directed that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in murder, robbery and kidnapping should be intensified and regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other departments should be ensured to arrest more proclaimed offenders.

