Punjab Police ensuring excellent security for minority communities: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:28 AM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that Punjab Police are providing comprehensive and effective security to the minority community across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that Punjab Police are providing comprehensive and effective security to the minority community across the province.
In a statement issued on National Minorities Day, the IG said that security is being ensured at all places of worship of minority communities, including churches, temples, and gurdwaras. He mentioned that ASP Gulberg Lahore, Rajinder, belonging to the Hindu community, is performing his duties with distinction.
Dr. Usman noted that over 4,000 officers and personnel from minority communities are serving in Punjab Police, including 400 women officers.
He highlighted that their services are contributing significantly to the force’s performance.
He further said that 48 Police Meesaq Centres have been established across Punjab to address the issues of minority citizens and to promote interfaith harmony. He added that Christian staff deployed at these centres are working actively to resolve complaints of minority communities on a priority basis, ensuring immediate redressal.
The IGP emphasised that Punjab Police remain committed to protecting the rights of all citizens and fostering peaceful coexistence.
