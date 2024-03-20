- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, employees
Punjab Police Sign MoU For Higher Technical Education Of Children Of Martyrs, Employees
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another good measure for the higher technical education of children of martyrs and employees of Punjab Police
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another good measure for the higher technical education of children of martyrs and employees of Punjab Police.
An MoU was signed between the Punjab Police and a private college (Shamim Ramzan College of Health Sciences). Under which the children of police employees will get better opportunities for higher education. According to the details, IG Punjab and CEO College Shahid Rasool signed the MoU at the ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Under the MOU, children of police martyrs will be given specialized degrees/courses in pharmacy technician, dispenser, medical lab technology, operation theater technology and radiology & imaging technology absolutely free, whereas children of in-service employees are given 50% discount in all course fees.
Police employees will avail these educational scholarships in five colleges located in Vehari, Okara, Jhang, Arifwala and Shorkot.
The IG Punjab thanked the private college for its support in skills-based degree programs and courses. He said that with this initiative, the children of police employees will be able to get respectable employment by obtaining degrees of technical education.
Shahid Rasool, CEO of the private college, paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the Punjab Police Martyrs.
Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah-ud-Din and AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi and other officers were present on the spot.
Recent Stories
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families
Awareness camp for cleanliness held
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..
China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer40 seconds ago
-
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrorist attack on GPA3 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications3 minutes ago
-
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families3 minutes ago
-
Awareness camp for cleanliness held3 minutes ago
-
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants43 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less privileged students to ..49 minutes ago
-
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers49 minutes ago
-
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project49 minutes ago
-
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital49 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister55 minutes ago