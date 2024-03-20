Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, employees

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another good measure for the higher technical education of children of martyrs and employees of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another good measure for the higher technical education of children of martyrs and employees of Punjab Police.

An MoU was signed between the Punjab Police and a private college (Shamim Ramzan College of Health Sciences). Under which the children of police employees will get better opportunities for higher education. According to the details, IG Punjab and CEO College Shahid Rasool signed the MoU at the ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Under the MOU, children of police martyrs will be given specialized degrees/courses in pharmacy technician, dispenser, medical lab technology, operation theater technology and radiology & imaging technology absolutely free, whereas children of in-service employees are given 50% discount in all course fees.

Police employees will avail these educational scholarships in five colleges located in Vehari, Okara, Jhang, Arifwala and Shorkot.

The IG Punjab thanked the private college for its support in skills-based degree programs and courses. He said that with this initiative, the children of police employees will be able to get respectable employment by obtaining degrees of technical education.

Shahid Rasool, CEO of the private college, paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the Punjab Police Martyrs.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah-ud-Din and AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi and other officers were present on the spot.