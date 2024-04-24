Punjab Powers Youth Mobility: 20,000 Bikes To Energize Student Life
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain on Wednesday announced the launch of the “Chief Minister Youth Initiative” project in a seminar at Government Graduate College Boys, Bahawalnagar
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain on Wednesday announced the launch of the “Chief Minister Youth Initiative” project in a seminar at Government Graduate College Boys, Bahawalnagar.
Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the scheme aims to provide 20,000 electric and petrol bikes to students on easy installments. The Punjab government is set to subsidize one billion rupees for this interest-free initiative, offering 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes in the first phase.
Students can look forward to manageable monthly installments, with the government covering the markup. Male students will pay Rs.11676 per month, while female students will benefit from a reduced rate of Rs.7325 per month.
Registrations are open at the official portal bikes.punjab.gov.pk. The seminar saw participation from Deputy Director Colleges, Traffic Police Officers, College Lecturers, and a significant student turnout. This move is a significant stride towards enhancing student transportation and empowering the youth of Punjab.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape'
Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected
Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy
PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 11
Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US
Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results
FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit
Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program
Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended
Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electri ..
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 violence case till May 11
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape'2 minutes ago
-
Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected2 minutes ago
-
Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy2 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 112 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US2 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program6 minutes ago
-
Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended6 minutes ago
-
Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electricity to consumers: N ..6 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 violence case till May 112 minutes ago
-
Young child killed, seven injured in separate accidents in Bahawalnagar2 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting24 minutes ago
-
Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA24 minutes ago