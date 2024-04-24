Open Menu

Punjab Powers Youth Mobility: 20,000 Bikes To Energize Student Life

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain on Wednesday announced the launch of the “Chief Minister Youth Initiative” project in a seminar at Government Graduate College Boys, Bahawalnagar.

Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the scheme aims to provide 20,000 electric and petrol bikes to students on easy installments. The Punjab government is set to subsidize one billion rupees for this interest-free initiative, offering 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes in the first phase.

Students can look forward to manageable monthly installments, with the government covering the markup. Male students will pay Rs.11676 per month, while female students will benefit from a reduced rate of Rs.7325 per month.

Registrations are open at the official portal bikes.punjab.gov.pk. The seminar saw participation from Deputy Director Colleges, Traffic Police Officers, College Lecturers, and a significant student turnout. This move is a significant stride towards enhancing student transportation and empowering the youth of Punjab.

