Qaiser Urges World Community To Cooperate With Afghanistan

Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan is playing crucial role in the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and urged the world community to promote cooperation with it in all sectors including trade.

Addressing a public meeting at Marghuz, district Swabi, the Speaker National Assembly said that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan will usher progress and development in the whole region. He said that our businessmen will get access to the market of Central Asian States and help promote business activities.

Besides, CM Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister, Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and MPA Aqibullah were also present on the occasion.

Speaker NA said, a new era of progress and development has begun in the country and now Pakistan will give a changed look. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country has been put on track of development.

He said that the present government was inherited numerous crisis that was battled by it bravely.

He said that the completion of projects initiated under the auspices of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will increase economic activities and people will get employment opportunities. He said that during the present government district Swabi has been given unprecedented funds.

Asad Qaiser said that before the present government, no big ministry was given to Swabi and for the first time the district was given such important representation. He said that he had remained Speaker of KP Assembly for five years and since the last three years, he is the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He said that for the first time, Pakhtuns have been given honour and the representatives of the province were given big posts. He said that the journey of the development of Pakhtuns has begun and now they are not behind anyone in any sector.

Speaker said that Pakhtuns have voted for Imran Khan twice and will vote for him in future too. He said that he is in politics for the service of his area and people of the district.

